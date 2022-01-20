Leadership tussle rocks APC Akwa Ibom

• Chieftains petition IGP

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The crisis trailing the All Progressives Congress State Congress in Akwa Ibom State chapter has taken a new twist.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom State Congress Committee, Yusuf Banki Sheriff and Secretary of the Committee, Sule Yakubu have separately asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi to investigate a chieftain of the party in the South-South state, Stephen Leo Ntukekpo.

Investigation revealed that Stephen Leo Ntukekpo emerged as Chairman at the parallel Congress conducted as against the process supervised by the duo of Yusuf Banki Sheriff and Sule Yakubu that produced Honourables Augustine Ekanem and Nkereuwem Enyongekere.

In the petition in which Yobe state governor and Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni was copied the petitioners alleged that Stephen Leo Ntukekpo forged the signatures of the Congress Committee Chairman and Secretary on several documents submitted to an Abuja Federal High Court (Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1635/2021) as purported results of the APC State Congresses in Akwa Ibom.

They further maintained that Stephen Leo Ntukekpo who is parading himself as APC State Chairman in Akwa Ibom State did not participate in the election where they supervised and could therefore not have emerged in a contest he did not partake in.

The petitioners alleged that the documents filed by Stephen Leo Ntukekpo and others in a suit entered into at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, were forged and therefore fraudulent and requested the IGP and DG, DSS to conduct a thorough investigation of the case with a view to establishing a clear case of forgery against Stephen Leo Ntukekpo and all others mentioned in the suit.

Further checks revealed that Honourable Augustine Ekanem and Nkereuwem Enyongekere who emerged as Chairman and Secretary in the Congress conducted by Yusuf Banki Sheriff and Yakubu Sule and monitored by INEC officials and Security agents, at the Sheer Grace Arena, Uyo are due to be inaugurated alongside other recognised and legitimate Akwa Ibom State Executives on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

