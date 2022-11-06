Two remanded in Enugu prisons for illegal sale of land

An Enugu Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Nkwo Nike has remanded two suspects in prison custody for trespass and illegal sale of land.

In the matter, Commissioner of Police VS EZEMBAEKE ONUKWUBE & IFEANYI EDE, the suspects were arraigned on a 3-count charge of CONSPIRACY, FORCIBLE ENTRY, AND CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE BREACH OF PEACE.

They were accused of trespassing and constructing on a piece of land at Gateway Layout, Ibagwa Nike, Enugu which are in legitimate, legal and peasable possession of the Gateway Layout Enugu Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

Their trouble started when they trespassed into some portions of undeveloped land at the Gateway Layout, housing both ELIM ESTATE and VIVIAN ESTATE along Abakpa Nike – Ugwogo Nike – Opi Nsukka Road.

This was at a time the complainants, Gateway Layout Enugu Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd comprising 495 landlords decided to commence development of the layout.

It was alleged that some miscreants specialized in vandalizing the land survey beacons of the various plots, to confuse developers.

They further constituted themselves into a gang to extort money from any developer of the layout, hence unreasonably delaying the progress of work on the Gateway Layout.





The accused persons were allegedly caught selling portions of land on the layout and was encouraging illegal construction on them.

The Gateway Layout Enugu Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd had in a petition to the Commissioner of Police Enugu State and to the Divisional Police Officer, Unity Police Station, Ibagwa Nike, all dated 21st day of October 2022, called for a thorough investigation of the activities of the criminal trespassers, and land racketeering defrauding the unsuspected public, using some parcels of the Layout.

The inability of the accused persons to meet the bail conditions of two sureties with three years of tax clearance led to their remand in prison.

The matter was adjourned to November 22, 2022.