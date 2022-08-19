Two Nigerian Law School students kidnapped in Enugu

Some unknown gunmen had reportedly swooned on two students of the Nigerian Law School, Agbani Wednesday night.

The students were said to have gone to the Eke Agbani market area to buy food before they were ambushed by the gunmen.

The two students of the Nigerian Law School, Agbani, Enugu State Campus were later kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Sources disclosed that the yet-to-be-identified students were abducted around 8pm at Eke market in Agbani community on Wednesday night.

They were said to have gone to the market area to buy food before they were ambushed by the gunmen.

“Two Nigerian Law School students were kidnapped yesterday night by unidentified gunmen at Eke market, Agbani, Enugu.

“Actually, four students were in the car that belonged to one of the students. The students left the campus to get food around 8pm. However, two students managed to escape at gunpoint.

“We yet to hear anything from the abductors so far,” a source told newsmen.

However, the police are yet to confirm this as efforts to get the State Command PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, to confirm proved abortive as he refused to pick up calls put to him.

This is coming a few weeks after 15 residents of Mgbuji Eha-Amufu community in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State were abducted.

Similarly, weeks ago, terrorists targeted for attack the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

6 Handworks That Do Not Lose Relevance In Nigeria You Should Learn

Handwork is a skill that requires you to use your hands to render services or products to people. It involves the use of your hands and knowledge to solve problems creatively. However, it takes months of learning as an apprentice to get enough knowledge to stand on your own. In Nigeria, the duration of learning varies depending on your interests…





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood…