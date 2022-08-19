How to hire the right wedding photographer

It’s your wedding day, you’re excited to be finally getting married to the love of your life. In between the preparation, glitz and glamour of the day, there is a persistent ‘click, click, click’ sound, who could that be? Yes! you guessed it right, you hire the right photographer for your wedding, capturing the happy moments of the day.
Your wedding ceremony is one of the most anticipated days of your life and you should put in every effort to make sure that it goes as seamlessly as possible. And to even make it more memorable, you need to have currencies of memories, which are pictures.
In a bid to make your special day memorable, you cannot just hire any photographer to cover your wedding. Here are five tips to help you hire the right photographer for your wedding.
1. Competence
The memories of your wedding day are so important that they should not be left to the care of an incompetent photographer, thus emphasising the need for a competent hand in handling the memories of your special day.
Before making the choice of your wedding photographer, you must be sure beyond reasonable doubt that the individual is competent in the field. It is important for you to know that wedding photography is a niche under photography and there are individuals who specialize only in this field of photography.
Assuming that a normal photographer will deliver a good job at your wedding can be very costly. Therefore, professionalism and competence are key factors to consider before choosing your wedding photographer.
2. Character
Character is key in all we do in life, and the choice of your wedding photographer is inclusive.
Your wedding day is going to be one of the busiest days of your life and there might be moments you might get pissed off or exhausted during this special day.
Having a photographer who is caring and courteous will be of great help during moments you feel stressed out and you don’t even feel like taking pictures.
A person with character is able to understand you and endure in cases individuals differences or disagreements come up.
Ensure you look out for a person with good character beyond professionalism.
3. Portfolio
Every professional has a piece of work that is outstanding that is shown to their potential clients. Before choosing a photographer for your wedding, you must ensure you take time out to check through their portfolios and previous works.
The choice of your photographer should not be based on any bias. Do not give your wedding photography coverage to daddy Favour who lives next door just because he is your neighbour without checking if he can deliver to your standard.
Choosing your wedding photographer based on your portfolio will save you the stress and headache of future arguments or conflicts in cases of poor job delivery.
4. Previous works and recommendations
Action is said to speak louder than voice. In this case, the action here is the previous works of your potential wedding photographer or recommendations from trusted individuals around you.
Before you reach a conclusion on whether a photographer is the right choice for your wedding, you must have checked through their previous works, if possible you can reach out to individuals who have covered their wedding ceremonies or related events and make your due diligence to know if the photographer in question did a great job.
Recommendations from trusted individuals that is not based on any bias can also be followed in choosing the right wedding photographer.
5. Budget
Gone are the days when you cut your coat according to your size, now you cut it according to the available material, which in this case is your budget.
Before you go ahead with the choice of your wedding photographer, you must have a budget in mind and ensure you stick to it.
You don’t want to spend all you need to sustain your new home on the wedding ceremony, thus you need to make a budget for all of your expenses, photography inclusive.
Having a budget in mind not only helps you to choose the right wedding photographer but it also helps you to be financially disciplined.
Above all, it is important to also ensure that after all the above tips are met, you work with someone you’re comfortable with and someone who is ready to give their all to making your wedding ceremony a memorable one.
