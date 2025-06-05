Ex-Kogi Senator, Smart Adeyemi, loses mother

The immediate past Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi has lost his mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi.

She died on Wednesday morning at her Abuja residence.

The National President of Iyara Development Association (IDA), Dr. Aliyu Badaki in a statement on Thursday stated that Iyara community has lost a matriarch, entrepreneur and virtuous mother.

Badaki stated that “This is to announce the glorious exit of our dear lovely grandma, mama Mrs Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (nee Ibilola). She will always be remembered for her love and passion towards the development of Iyara.”

He extended the condolences of the community to Senator Smart Adeyemi and the family on the unfortunate loss, praying God to grant her eternal rest.

“May her soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the entire family especially the distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi and the community in general. Adieu mama,” he added.

Also the Executive Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Haruna, extended condolences to Senator Smart Adeyemi and the entire Adeyemi family on the passing of their beloved matriarch.

In an official message released on behalf of the government and people of Ijumu LGA, Haruna described the late Mama Victoria as a virtuous woman whose life was marked by service, compassion, and a deep commitment to humanity.

He said, “Mama lived a fulfilled life, leaving behind a legacy of love, discipline, and impactful contributions to her community,” adding that her values are evident in the character and public service of her children, particularly in Senator Smart Adeyemi, whose exemplary leadership continues to shape the society positively.

Haruna joined the Adeyemi family in mourning and offered prayers for the peaceful repose of Mama’s soul. He also prayed for strength, comfort, and continued divine upliftment for the family in this moment of deep sorrow.

“While we grieve, we find solace in the fact that Mama’s life was truly worthy of emulation,” the statement concluded.

The late Mrs. Victoria Oyeyemi Kikelomo Adeyemi (JP) is remembered not only as a devoted mother but also as a respected community figure whose influence will be felt for generations.

