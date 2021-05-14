Two gunmen shot dead by soldiers, policemen in Imo

Two gunmen have been killed in a joint operation carried out by the Nigerian Army and the Police Command in Imo State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abutu Yaro, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

He said that the two men were killed during a gun duel between the military and the unidentified gunmen at Ikenanzizi in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

Items recovered from the gunmen, according to the CP, included two rifles, five motorcycles, a Lexus SUV and one 18-seater bus.

He further said that the operation was carried out in line with Federal Government’s resolve to rid the country of insecurity.

“It was a joint operation of the Army, Air Force and Police, two gunmen were killed in the process and investigation is ongoing.” Yaro said.

The police boss, however, said that the team could lay hands on only one corpse, while the hoodlums escaped with the second corpse.

He disclosed that the body of the gunman had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, while investigation to unravel the circumstances commenced.

