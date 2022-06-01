Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders dump party in Ebonyi

Two Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State Chapter yesterday resign their membership in the party.

Though the reason for their resignation was not fully disclosed to journalists but a reliable source stated that the decision of the duo may not be unconnected to their interest to contest the governorship position of the state in another political party.

According to a former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Ebonyi State, Engr. Chukwuma Nwadugo, in his resignation letter dated 26th May 2022 and addressed to the office of the APC Chairman in Igbeagu Ward III, Nubia Igbeagu in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, noting that his resignation from the APC membership was to focus on his other engagement and commended his former party for opportunities given to him under its fold.

Also, Deacon Benjamin Ofoke who confirmed his resignation from the party at his Mgbalukwu Ward II in Izzi Local Government Area of the State said that an official letter dated Tuesday, 31st May 2022 and addressed to the office of the APC Chairman has also been forwarded.

The APC Chieftain in the letter said he decided to resign from being a member of the APC after due consultation with his family, friends and political associates.

The letter reads, “After due consultations with my family, friends and political associates, I Hon Deacon Benjamin Amaechi Ofoke do hereby resign my membership of the party, APC.”





He added that his decision to resign his party membership was to enable him to move on with other things and thanked God and the APC family for the opportunity of being its member over the years.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders