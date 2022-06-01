Chris Azobogu wins APGA primary for Anambra South with 3 votes

The serving member representing Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Honourable Chris Emeka Azobogu, has won the Anambra South Senatorial primary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on Wednesday.

Azubogu, defeated his closest rival, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, in a keen contest with three votes.

Declaring Hon. Azogbogu, the winner, Barrister Stephen Nwogu, the returning officer of the committee which organised the primary, said Azogbogu scored 116 votes to win the election.

Other contenders, Hon. Ben Nwankwo score 113 votes, Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu-75 votes while Chief Akachukwu Nwamkpo, ends with 44 votes.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the process, held at Prof. Dora Akuyilli Women Development Centre, Awka, Barrister Nwogu, described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner in line with APGA Constitution.





The party’s primary for Anambra South senatorial district was cancelled last week, due to the disruption of political thugs.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the two Federal Legislature will slug it out with Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Chief Chris Uba, of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Chukwuma Umeoji for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

