Tunji-Ojo harps on effective leadership for national devt

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has underscored the crucial role of knowledge, trust, and bold decision-making in effective leadership for national development.

He stated this while receiving a delegation of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) Alumni of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, led by its President, Arch. Abubakar Tijani Garba who paid a courtesy visit to his Office in Abuja.

Director, Press and Public Relations Ozoya Imohimi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Tunji-Ojo commended the alumni for their continued investment in leadership development and personal capacity building.

He emphasized that effective leadership is rooted in knowledge and self-investment, noting that “leadership is not free; there are costs, and the greatest of these is the commitment to personal growth and knowledge acquisition.”

The Minister highlighted that leadership must be driven by trust, stating, “Leadership is a position of trust, not just a position of authority. The ability of people to believe in you defines your effectiveness as a leader.”

He encouraged the young professionals to overcome fear and rejection, pointing out that many are hindered by fear of the unknown or of being told ‘no,’ which ultimately stifles progress and innovation.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo shared his own experience in pushing boundaries to implement reforms in the Ministry, including the decision to revolutionize passport processing systems despite skepticism.

He charged the delegation to always strive for excellence and disrupt the status quo. “People are remembered not for being average, but for being exceptional,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the LMI Alumni, Arch. Abubakar Tijani Garba, commended the Minister for his youthful energy, transformative leadership, and outstanding achievements since assuming office. He praised the Minister for clearing over 200,000 passport backlogs within three months of assumption of office and reiterated the alumni’s support for the Ministry’s efforts, particularly in youth engagement and development.

Arch. Tijani Garba informed the Minister about the group’s ongoing work in youth mentorship, with members across Nigeria contributing to key national projects. He outlined upcoming events, which include a Leadership Summit in December 2025, where the Minister will be formally recognized for his exemplary service.

In addition to the leadership summit, Arch. Garba highlighted the mentorship upcoming initiatives, such as a tree-planting campaign in September, aligning with climate change action and community impact.

He also expressed a keen interest in collaborating with the Ministry of Interior on youth development and career opportunities, ensuring that the next generation of leaders is equipped to contribute to the nation’s progress.

The Minister was informed of the book launch scheduled to hold in December, chronicling the Legislative Mentorship Initiative’s journey and impact, for which the Minister’s foreword and support have been requested.

The delegation also expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Ministry on youth-focused initiatives and presented a list of 12 proposals for career development and public service opportunities for its members nationwide.

The Minister reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to youth development, leadership mentoring, and collaboration with forward-thinking institutions like the Alumni of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies .

He lauded their efforts in building a new generation of competent, service-driven leaders and assured them of the Ministry’s support in actualizing shared national development goals.