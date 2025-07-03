Gov Makinde, Alaafin, others attend MTN CEO’s lecture

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the representatives of the Oyo State Governor and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, spoke at the 11th public lecture of the Sigma Club, University of Ibadan, delivered by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Dr Karl Toriola, in honour of Old Sigmite and former CEO of First Bank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan.

The lecture, which was held at the University of Ibadan (UI), was also graced by the grand patron of the day and Pro-Chancellor of Leady City University, Professor Gabriel Ogunmola, and the father of the day and Old Sigmite, Dr Gani Adeniran.

MTN Nigeria CEO, Dr Karl Toriola, in his lecture titled ‘Leveraging technology and digital education for mass employment, wealth creation and poverty alleviation’, stated that Nigeria faces underutilised potential amid rising poverty and Inequality

Toriola added that despite a steady drop in official unemployment, the majority of young Nigerians remain stuck in low-quality, informal work — trapped by poverty, poor education, and systemic inequality.

He said that the three interconnected barriers to digital prosperity are the digital access gap, skills gap, and transition gap, stressing, “Unless we solve these three gaps in tandem, Nigeria’s youth dividend will remain a deferred dream.”

According to the MTN Nigeria CEO, 47 million Nigerians remain offline, with rural youth and women disproportionately excluded; only three in ten Nigerian graduates possess workplace-ready digital or entrepreneurial skills; and fewer than 12 per cent of tertiary graduates secure structured internships or apprenticeships.

Speaking on technology and digital education, which he tagged the engine of jobs and wealth creation, he emphasised that digital infrastructure is not just a tool ─ it is the foundation for inclusive economic transformation.

“Technology and digital learning are not just enablers, they are accelerators of employment, productivity, and inclusion. If scaled intentionally, they can unlock economic transformation for millions,” he said.

He spoke about MTN Nigeria’s impact across the digital inclusion value creation chain and how MTN is powering Nigeria’s digital workforce.

He recommended the expansion of access to digital infrastructure across Nigeria, making education employable, and institutionalising what works, stressing, “Nigerian youth are ready. Our systems must be too.”

The honouree of the 11th Sigma Club public lecture, Old Sigmite Dr Adesola Adeduntan, appreciating the Sigma Club for honouring him, said that the pressing question is how people like the MTN CEO, himself, and other stakeholders in the technology space can use their knowledge and skills to pull Nigerians out of the poverty pit.

“Everywhere you go, the reality of our citizenship stares us in the face. The opportunity to contribute to national discussions and make a meaningful impact cannot be ignored.”

In light of this, Dr Adeduntan added, “But, let us be very clear ─ technology alone is not the answer. We require people with grit, vision, and the right mindset.”

Before the lecture, the host and Sigma Chief, Toyinbo Ayodeji, in his address, stated that technology is a veritable tool to addressing unemployment and poverty, adding that the lecture was organised to offer a platform to youths to improve their economic productivity through proper acquisition of technological skills and digital education.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Fola Sunday, stated that the lecture was timely, adding, “In this era of technological advancement, the future belongs to those who not only anticipate change, but also embrace and guide it.”

The governor further stated that his administration has impacted the state in areas of digital infrastructure and wealth creation by creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the state. He also spoke about how his government is partnering with stakeholders to create jobs for the youth. He urged students and youths to leverage technology to develop themselves and society.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UI, Professor Kayode Adebowale, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Administration, Professor Peter Olapegba, revealed that the history Sigma Club is as old as that of the university. Commending the club for organising the lecture, the VC said that the world is not looking for academic brilliance, but talent and those who can creatively survive in the rapidly changing world.

“Any person who cannot keep pace with technological development will be left behind. With technology, opportunities are limitless. We already have some of our undergraduate students making money through digital creation.”

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, said the title of the lecture resonated with the challenges and opportunities of the current times, especially in an era where technology is transforming lives and industries, which makes it more important for Nigerian youths and governments to leverage it for economic and national development.

Commending the MTN CEO for the lecture, the Alaafin urged the youth to bank on the opportunities that technology and digital education offer to build a prosperous and just Nigeria.

“Your generation can shape the future of Nigeria. Never stop learning, innovating, and leveraging the power of ideas,” the Alaafin added.

The grand patron of the day, Professor Gabriel Ogunmola, said that the honouree of the day and former CEO of First Bank Group deserved the honour accorded him by the Sigma Club, adding that the recognition shows “the world who we are and what we can be.”