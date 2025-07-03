NMA rejects FG’s decision to deploy doctors to Saint Lucia

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has rejected the Federal Government’s recent decision to deploy Nigerian doctors to Saint Lucia, describing the move as a “deeply troubling contradiction” and an attempt to bolster Nigeria’s international image while neglecting the welfare of doctors at home.

A statement signed by the signed by NMA Secretary General, Dr Ben Egbo, reminded the Federal Government that “Nigerian doctors have been suffering, working and serving Nigerians with many doctors leaving the country due to poor remuneration, chronic delays in payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), non-implementation of previously negotiated welfare packages and agreements, hazardous working conditions without commensurate risk allowances, and lack of universal implementation of the CONMESS salary structure for many of the doctors”.

The association also pointed out that the challenges faced by Nigerian doctors have led to burnout, stress, chronic diseases, and even death, which invariably increases morbidity and mortality among Nigerians.

“Exporting doctors while undermining their welfare at home is inexplicable,” the NMA added.

The NMA also highlighted the stark contrast in salaries paid to doctors serving in Saint Lucia and those serving in Nigeria. According to the association, the highest-paid doctors serving in Saint Lucia will earn N131.7 million per annum, while their Nigerian counterparts will earn N40.8 million per annum for serving in Saint Lucia and a paltry N11.9 million per annum for serving in Nigeria.

“We support regional cooperation and international engagement, but it is morally unjustifiable to export healthcare workers to foreign countries and pay them five times higher than they earned while serving in Nigeria,” the NMA stated.

The association demands that the government address its grievances within a 21-day window, including withdrawing and replacing the misleading NSIWC circular, honouring all outstanding collective bargaining agreements, resolving outstanding allowances, and correcting distortions in the pay structure.

The NMA’s demands also include protecting the professional autonomy and dignity of Nigerian doctors. “While we support international cooperation, we cannot continue to prioritise the interests of other nations over the welfare of our healthcare workers,” the association said.