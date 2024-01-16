The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has denied reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo shunned its invite, adding that the latter instead requested to reschedule his invitation.

The CCB had invited the embattled minister over the involvement of his company in a ₦438 million contract with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The meeting that was earlier scheduled for yesterday (Monday) could not hold as the Minister did not show up at the bureau but sent a memo to the CCB, citing national assignment.

Speaking on the development in a telephone interview with Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the CCB, Veronica Kato, said the minister’s interrogation would be rescheduled for a later date following his memo sent to the bureau citing national assignment.

“Yes, the minister’s interrogation has been rescheduled. He wrote, asking that it be rescheduled because he has a national assignment, so it has been rescheduled for a later date,” Kato said.

“There was no case of shunning invitation,” the spokesperson added.

When asked about the next scheduled date, she said there was no specific date yet.

“We don’t have a precise date now, but it has been rescheduled to another day,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…