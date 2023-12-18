Tudun Biri community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State is now popular within and outside Nigeria for the wrong reason – a drone attack by the Nigerian military killed over 100 people in the community. Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU, shares the untold story of Tudun Biri’s warrior residents who held their own against rampaging bandits

TUDUN Biri town came into existence some 400 years ago. It was gathered from oral history that it was hunters who first established the town. Over the years, this little community has undergone transformation. From a primitive village of hunters, the town gradually transformed into a rural community with agriculture as the major occupation of the inhabitants. A secret that was not known to outsiders is that people in the area are called warriors.

Buttressing this point in an interview, Ahmad Adau, a 75-year-old man who lost 20 grandchildren during the drone attack, contended that, “We are warriors. We are fighters. We are the only village that bandits could not subdue. They attempted to subdue us but to no avail.

“Since the commencement of banditry and kidnapping in the country. Especially in our communities we resisted several attempts by bandits who wanted to sack our town like they did in other towns and villages.”

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that Tudun Biri is the only village among the surrounding villages in Igabi Local Government Area that had survived the onslaught by bandits.

Also speaking on this, Abubakar Yahaya from lfira Village, a neighbouring village, said: “Our town was sacked by bandits. So, I and many others decided to come to Tudun Biri to settle down. Unfortunately, see what is now happening.”

He added, “The people of Tudun Biri are warriors. We were looking up to them for support. They were like a shield to other communities in this area.”

Further findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that there was a day the bandits stormed Tudun Biri and abducted nine villagers. However, the villagers engaged the hoodlums in a fierce battle. At the end of the day, the bandits were chased out of the village.

The day villagers defeated bandits

A resident who wouldn’t like to be mentioned recalled the incident and disclosed “the bandits stormed the village just after we observed the zuhr prayers. But the community was able to mobilise its fighters and they went after the bandits.

“We fought them to a stand still. This is the only village that has never been overrun by bandits.”

At the end of the fierce battle, it was gathered that the bandits never set foot in the village again.

How the community protects itself

It was also gathered that the community has a well-coordinated channel of intelligence gathering and sharing. In Tudun Biri, everyone is vigilant. In several meetings held in the community, the people are constantly warned against associating with bandits or giving them information.

It is a law in the town that whoever is involved will not go scot-free. The community has its ways of punishing offenders. According to one of the elders, Mallam Usman Idris, “Our youths are seriously warned. No nobody dares it because he or she knows the consequences.”

What kept the community strong

It was also gathered that another thing that has made the community strong is the bond of unity between the Christians and the Muslims which dates back to several decades.

Speaking in an interview, a Christian in the community, Sani Ibrahim, revealed that “We have been together in this village for several decades. I was born here. I grew up here. We celebrate Maulud Nabbiy together. And they also celebrate Christmas with us. This has been the practice for decades.”

Ibrahim paid glowing tribute to both his Christians brothers as well as Muslims who lost their lives during the drone attack on the village.

The day Tudun Biri was subdued

Sunday, December 3, began like any other day in Tudun Biri. The only thing that seemed amiss was an aircraft that was sighted at about 5pm on that fateful day.

Survivors said that they were used to seeing military aircrafts hovering in the sky over the village.

Explaining further, a resident, Malama Aisha remarked that, “Since 5pm, we sighted the drone hovering around. I told some people about the aircraft that was hovering above us. I said I hope all is well.”

She went to say that around 9.30pm, “We heard a loud sound and before we knew what was happening, I saw a head of a child in front of me. I moved further, then I saw a mutilated leg. That was when I knew there was a problem.”

She told Nigerian Tribune that some of those who died as a result of the drone attack came from other neighbouring towns and villages.

“I am aware that some of those killed are not from Tudun Biri. They were like me. I came from Kaduna, I met others who came from Kano, Katsina, Zaria,” she said.

Why the community is unhappy despite donations

Since the tragedy, many Nigerians have visited to sympathise with the victims and have made handsome donations thereafter. However, the leaders of the community are not happy because some people have reportedly started cashing in on the calamity to commit fraud.

According to Ibrahim Adamu, one of the victims who sustained injuries, most of the donations given to them in the hospital went into private pockets.

He said, “Twice we were given money and twice they will come and collect it. With no explanation. And when we told them we are going to lodge a complaint. They’re now begging us.”

The victims are calling on the relevant authorities to come to their rescue by ensuring that all the donations made get to the right people.

N33 billion compensation suit

In a recent development, the Tudun Biri community has also disowned a suit instituted at the Federal High Court Kaduna seeking N33 billion compensation.

It was gathered that a supposed villager, Dalhatu Salihu, claimed to have, on behalf of the people of Tudun Biri, filed a suit through a lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, at the Federal High Court, Kaduna demanding the said amount as compensation.

But the leaders of the community and people directly affected by the drone attack when they visited Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Wednesday, disowned the suit.

The leaders of the community said they were not aware and did not mandate anyone to file a suit on their behalf, saying, “We don’t know anyone by that name and he is not from the community.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, the village head of Tudun Biri, Malam Balarabe Garba added that they were satisfied with the action of the Federal Government and the support rendered so far by the Kaduna State government.

He appealed to the government that in addition to the various promises, they have graduates that are jobless who should be assisted with jobs.

The village head, who said they were at the Government House to thank Governor Uba Sani, noted, “We learnt that some people went to court on our behalf. We are not part of this. We didn’t support this and we didn’t send anyone to go to court.

“We are peaceful people and we don’t support taking the government to court. We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna State government and Federal Government following the bomb incident.

“The Federal Government and Kaduna State government took several measures and made promises, which we can only appreciate them for the support.”

