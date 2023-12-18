There was a change of baton at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), where the immediate past Managing Director, Tayib Odunowo, handed over the mantle of leadership to his successor, Umar Ahmed Farouk.

At the colourful but brief ceremony at the agency’s head office in Abuja, immediate past MD Odunowo and Umar exchanged signed handover documents.

The event had in attendance some directors, like the former acting managing director of the agency, Mr Lawrence Mathew Pwajok, the former director of public communication, Mr. Khalid Emele, and many general managers of NAMA.

Umar Ahmed Farouk, who was appointed the new Managing Director of NAMA last week, has been described as a multitalented, resourceful aviation industry professional with vast aviation expertise.

The Kebbi state-born aviator before his latest appointment was the Executive Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering in 2016 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

