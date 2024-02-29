Trucks Transit Parks Ltd (TTP), a leading technology company specialising in mobility solutions, has announced the celebration of its third anniversary.

In a statement signed by the company’s spokesperson, Nancy Nnamdi, the company said the celebration is not only for its journey of innovation and growth but also reflects on the significant impact it has made in the maritime and logistics industry.

Established in 2017 to revolutionise the maritime and logistics sector in Nigeria through truck mobility solutions powered by technology, TTP has emerged as a key player in driving port terminal efficiency, reducing traffic congestion and creating new business opportunities within the Apapa port economic zone.

Managing Director and co-founder of Trucks Transit Parks Ltd, Jámà Ọnwụbụarịrị, said, “Our third anniversary of operations provides us an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come in breaking the barriers to tech adoption in maritime and logistics, but also on the vast opportunities in the industry that are yet untapped.

“Nigeria’s social and economic challenges present a fertile ground for innovation and TTP has seized the opportunity to leverage technology to address these challenges. With products like Ètò, an electronic truck call-up solution used to manage truck movement between various controlled facilities and the recently launched Tafiyah, an online marketplace designed for the transportation of cargo, TTP has not only eased congestion but also provided solutions that maximise business opportunities for stakeholders while reducing carbon emissions and improving efficiency.

“Lagos State’s status as the tech hub of Africa is a testament to the talent and potential within our borders. We believe technology and innovation can transform Nigeria into an economic powerhouse in the mid-term.

“TTP recognises the importance of strategic partnerships with both private and public sector players in the maritime, infrastructure and technology subsectors. These partnerships will enable TTP to deepen its value-adding services and contribute further to the growth and development of the industry.

“We are committed to actively seeking strategic partnerships with stakeholders across various sectors to drive innovation and create sustainable solutions.

“As part of its commitment to innovation, TTP is also awaiting government approval to deploy for the Apapa and Tin-Can ports, its latest innovations, including Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)/e-tags and the e-Callup Interchange Transaction Number (EITN), which will help to streamline truck movements within Lagos ports, improve security and access control as well as prevent illegal criss-crossing of trucks between terminals. These innovations are poised to further ease truck mobility challenges and enhance efficiency within the industry.

“Nigeria’s strategic location along the west coast of Africa makes us a maritime hub and with the right initiatives and partnerships, we have the potential to unlock even greater opportunities.”