The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the appointment of Mr J.P. Ajoku as the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Strategic Research and Policy and B.M. Jibo as acting DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives.

Customs spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, who announced this in a statement recently, said the new appointments were in response to the recent statutory retirements within the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said four other officers, all Assistant Comptroller Generals of Customs (ACGs), have been redeployed “to fortify strategic operations and optimise service delivery across various departments.”

The redeployed ACGs include I.Q. Ogbudu (Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives); I.O. Babalola (Zonal Coordinator, Zone B); H.J. Swomen (Zonal Coordinator, Zone A) and A. Abdulazeez (acting ACG/Zonal Coordinator, Zone D).

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s economic interests, fostering international trade and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“With this strategic reinforcement of its leadership, the service is poised to navigate evolving challenges and seize opportunities for growth and development,” Maiwada said.

