Trust (II)

LAST time we began looking at the issue of trust. We saw the fact that we are relational beings and one essential ingredient to effective relationships is trust. Trust is an indispensable ingredient to any relationship that will work. When the trust quotient in a relationship is low that relationship will be deficient and not productive as it ought to be. A relationship devoid of trust results in tension, mistrust, skepticism, doubt and a toxic environment.

“Trust is not just a nice-to-have, but an absolute necessity. It serves as the glue that holds relationships, families, organizations, and societies together. When trust is present, it creates a positive environment where people feel safe to take risks, share ideas, and be authentic. This fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth, making trust a powerful multiplier that accelerates processes, reduces costs, and increases efficiency.” Ed Dame

Trust is especially critical in leadership. It is a two-sided coin every effective leadership spends – the followers trust the leader and the leader trusts the followers. Without a very high level of trust, the leader cannot maximize his leadership potential. Trust always enhances leadership influence.

Ten Facts About Trust

Trust is not automatic – it is built over time. “Trust is like a garden; it needs constant care and attention. It comes on a tortoise but leaves on a horse, emphasising how fragile and precious it is. Regularly irrigating the garden and removing weeds ensures that trust can flourish and bear fruit.” Brighton Chireka

Trust is earned and not demanded.

Trust does not necessarily come with an office, status, position or task.

Competence must be exhibited for trust to be earned.

Nobody will trust an incompetent person. For example, no one will put trust in an incompetent doctor, lawyer or banker.

Passion for the job.

Confidentiality: A leader who keeps confidence will be trusted and distinguished from a talebearer.

“He who goes about as a talebearer reveals secrets; therefore associate not with him who talks too freely.” Proverbs 20:19 Amplified.

Commitment, tenacity and consistency: When followers see that the leader is in the business for the long haul, trust can be put in him knowing he will not abandon the ship midstream.

Accessibility: A leader who has a listening ear and is sensitively interested in the followers will be trusted.

Loyalty: Trusting anyone is making oneself vulnerable and as such, people are wary of just trusting anybody. When the followers see their leader’s loyalty to them, trust comes easily.

Integrity: When a leader is not double-faced, it’s easy to trust him.

CONCLUDED.

