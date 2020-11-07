Trump campaign says election ‘Not Over’ after Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

The U.S. presidential election is “not over,” President Donald Trump’s campaign team lawyer Matt Morgan said on Friday after Democratic candidate Joe Biden gained the lead in ongoing vote counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
“This election is not over,” Morgan said. “The false protection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”
State officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania earlier on Friday reported data showing that Biden has gained the lead over Trump in ongoing vote counts in both states.
“Georgia is heading for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested,” Morgan said, while alleging that Pennsylvania had seen “many irregularities.”
Morgan also disputed the decision of two major media outlets to call the state of Nevada for Biden, saying that there appear to be thousands of improper mail ballots.
Fox News and the Associated Press have called the state for Biden, while other major media outlets have not yet made a projection on who will win the state.
Morgan called the projections for Biden “irresponsible,” adding that Trump is on course to win this state.
“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” he said.
As of Friday morning, Biden had secured 264 of 270 electoral votes needed to win, compared to Trump’s 214 votes, according to the Fox News and AP projections.
CNN and others have put the total electoral vote count at 253-213, in favoUr of Biden.
A victory in Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral votes, would make Biden the winner by all counts.
