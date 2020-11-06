My election as chairman of conference of speakers a clarion call, says Bauchi Speaker

Newly elected Chairman, Conference of Speakers of States Assemblies of Nigeria, Abubakar Y Suleiman has said that he considered his election as a clarion call to the service of Nigeria saying that he is always ready and willing to answer.

The newly-elected Speaker of state Speakers made the statement while delivering his acceptance speech shortly after his election and subsequent inauguration as Chairman of the Conference in Abuja on Friday.

Abubakar Y Suleiman who is the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and for the great responsibility that is entrusted on him and vowed that he will make sure all State House of Assemblies are digitalized in order to keep up with international best practice.

The Chairman who explained that when he held sway as North-East Zonal Chairman of the Conference, he liaised with some Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies with a view to digitalizing the State Assemblies pledged to widen the horizon by putting modalities to digitalize State Assemblies that are yet to be digitalized so that all their proceedings and votes will be electronic.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing Executive Order 10 which grants financial autonomy to States’ legislature and the judiciary which he said will deepen democracy and strengthen all arms of government to deliver their mandate effectively.

Abubakar Suleiman assured the Conference that the struggle for the implementation of the provisions of the Executive Order will be collectively sustained adding that: “As you are aware, the legislature is the backbone of democracy, thus, its sanctity and independence must be protected.”

He added that “I want to assure you that I will work with you to further strengthen State Legislatures so that we can meet the yearnings and aspirations of our various constituencies and deepen democracy in our country.”

On the recent protests and vandalization by youths in some States of the Country and the increasing cases of rapes and other forms of violence against persons, the Speakers Chairman said that he will make sure all State Legislatures come up with a holistic approach to end youth restiveness and provide opportunities for youths to attain their full potentials through legislations and stakeholding.

He also vowed to make sure all State Legislatures enact laws to prohibit violence against persons and use their constitutional power to ensure security agencies are operating within the confine of the law so as to protect the right of every citizen.

Abubakar Suleiman expressed his dismay over the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) exclusion of Speakers and members of State Assemblies from list of personalities that will be using Protocol Lounges in all Federal Airports.

He then said that the Conference will write and engage the relevant authorities to ensure the anomaly is corrected as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria made available to newsmen in Bauchi Friday evening.

