The Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (Quick response force) deployed at Malekachi in Kebbi has rescued 17 kidnapped victims including a police personnel, and recovered operational motorcycles from terrorists during a rescue operation in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by the Acting deputy director of information, Captain Ibrahim Yahaya for the force information officer, operation Hadarin Daji said the victims were rescued in the dark hours.

“This feat was recently achieved in the dark hours on 12 October 2023, when troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI deployed at Malekachi conducted a rescue operation following credible information that terrorists had kidnapped unspecified numbers of persons at Kanya village of Danko- Wasagu LGA of Kebbi state and trying to cross with the victims towards Niger state.

“Troops swiftly mobilized and laid ambush at the suspected routes and crossing point to be used by the terrorists at Karenbana village.

“Subsequently, troops’ firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and escaped with gunshot wounds leading to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims.

“The rescued victims comprised 6 females and 11 males including a police personnel who were kidnapped at Danko- Wasagu.”

According to him, the rescued victims were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Bena to reunite them with their families, while the recovered motorcycles were burnt.

The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the timely response of the troops.

He charged them to do more and continue to deny the terrorists any freedom of action and further commended the timely information provided by the people which has led to the rescue of the victims.

He urged citizens to be more vigilant and quickly report to the troops any activities of the terrorists within their communities.

