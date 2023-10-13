Fast-rising Afropop singer and songwriter, Chukwunalu Newton Emeke popularly known as Tynnie, has stated that music is a challenging endeavor.

According to the Delta-born singer, music is a craft that requires not only talent, but dedication, practice, and often formal training to be good.

“It’s a challenging endeavor that requires talent, dedication, practice, and often formal training. Becoming a musician involves developing musical skills, which can be a long and difficult process,” he said.

Tynnie further revealed that he probably will be doing something related to tech if he is not doing music.

“I would definitely be into tech, I know a couple of things about the tech industry,” he disclosed.

In terms of his current projects, Tynnie is currently working on his highly anticipated debut EP, set to be released in 2024. This project will undoubtedly showcase his artistic growth and further solidify his position as a rising star in the music industry.

Tynnie recently released a new song titled “Wait”, an original proper Afro-fusion song laced with good instrumentals with nice lyric flows.

“Wait” which was produced by Wavy, mixed and mastered by Spyritmyx, is a follow-up to debut single Anabella which dropped in July 2022.

With these two stunning songs already dropped, Tynnie has awesomely showcased his potential and capability as a newcomer with a lot of talents.