The Nigerian Army High Command on Sunday said that its troops have successfully cleared IPOB/ESN hideout at Ihiteukwa Community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, neutralizing one IPOB/ESN terrorist after an intense firefight on Saturday

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, “on overpowering the fighters, the gallant troops conducted a search in their hideout and recovered 3 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, 8 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 6 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and one locally fabricated single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered from the terrorists’ hideout include a pair of proscribed Biafran uniform, one solar panel, one CCTV camera, 10 mobile phones, batteries, a bundle of proscribed Biafran Currency, 3 solar street lights, 3 jungle hats, pairs of black boots and assorted charms.”

The statement added that in a separate operation, conducted by own troops at a suspected IPOB/ESN crossing point in Akawa Nneato general area of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight resulting in the terrorists scampering in disarray into nearby bushes.

According to it, “on exploiting further after the shootout, troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle loaded with 19 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 2 empty magazines and one FN Rifle loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition.”

It further explained that in another development, troops operating in the Kawara general area of Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State have cleared and destroyed a series of terrorists’ camps in the area.

According to it, “during the operation, troops recovered 3 motorbikes, one PKT Gun link containing 246 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition, one woodland camouflage and a pair of Desert boots. Other items recovered include 3 magazine carriers and one Boafeng Radio.”

It pointed out that the troops have dominated the general area and conducting further exploits in pursuit of the insurgents.

The statement added that the Nigerian Army remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and would continue to sustain operations to sanitize troubled areas in order to restore peace and stability in the country.