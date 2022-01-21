Troops neutralise kidnap syndicate in Plateau

Operation Safe Haven in charge of security in Plateau Stare has arrested a gang of kidnap syndicates behind a series of kidnappings in the state and is also believed to have participated in the recent Jos jailbreak.

The Command Information Officer, Major Takwa in a statement said the syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities.

According to him, the kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire adding that OPSH troops responded with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of 3 notorious kidnappers.

Items recovered from the syndicate includes one AK-47 Rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition and one tricycle (Keke Napep). Other items recovered include one itel phone, one tecno phone, 2 sharp knives and 2 military head warmers.

The Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali warned kidnappers and perpetrators of evil to stay clear of Plateau State as he has restated his determination to make the state unbearable for all criminals to operate.

General Ali further urged law-abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies and promptly report any suspicious movement in their area.

