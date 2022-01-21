Court remands 32-year-old grave digger in Prison in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has remanded a 32-year-old grave digger, Seun Owoyemi, at the Olokuta Correctional Centre for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Owoyemi, who was said to have raped the minor on January 10, 2022, at Igesa Street, Igbara-Oke, in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, around 2 pm.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Niyi Taiwo, told the court that the defendant, who lives very close to the victim parent’s house lured her with N100, and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her twice.

He said the offence contravene the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty but the prosecutor asked the court for an order to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

However, in his statement, the defendant denied the allegation and explained that he was implicated by the victim and her grandmother.

But in his ruling, the Magistrate, O.L. Abu, ordered the remand of the defendant in the facility and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for advice and adjourned the case till February 28, 2021, for further mention.

