Troops of the Nigerian Army have reported significant success in their ongoing military operations against terrorism across the country.

According to Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the troops have successfully neutralised at least 50 terrorists and arrested 114 suspected insurgents.

Additionally, 19 suspected oil thieves have been apprehended, and 49 kidnapping victims were rescued during operations conducted within the week.

“Our operations in the last week resulted in 50 neutralised terrorists, while 114 of them were arrested. Troops also arrested 19 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 49 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South-South region, troops denied oil thefts of the estimated sum of over N968 million. Furthermore, troops recovered 65 assorted weapons and 400 assorted ammunition,” Buba said.

He stated that troops of Operation Delta Safe uncovered and deactivated 53 illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products, pledging that momentum against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region will be sustained.

The defence spokesman said troops discovered and destroyed 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks, 253 cooking ovens, two pumping machines, eight speedboats, 17 hoses, 18 drums, and two cylinders.

Also recovered were 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 144,980 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 71,650 litres of DPK.

In the southeast, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA conducted a snap operation and arrested suspected IPOBs and ESNs in the Ikwo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Ebonyi and Imo States during the week.

He stated that the troops neutralised five terrorists, arrested 12 suspected criminals, and rescued seven kidnapped hostages.

