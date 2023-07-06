The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, disclosed that covert attempt by Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), terrorists to invade the country with weapons and other logistics, through Cameroon was successfully foiled by the Military troops of Operations Hadin Kai.

It however said that 5 of the criminal elements were killed while 10 were captured alive and troops recovered assorted weapons and other logistics.

The Deputy Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Abdullahi Haruna Ibrahim, made the disclosure during the biweekly briefing of Defence Correspondents in Abuja on kinetic and non-kinetic activities of the military and other security agencies across the Country in the last three weeks in the concerted efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

General Ibriahim, who represented the newly appointed Director, Defence Media Operation, Major General ES Buba, said that no fewer than 967 terrorists and their family members comprising of 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the period under review.

According to him, troops also killed 24 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, captured 10, apprehended 39 collaborators and logistics suppliers and rescued 35 kidnapped civilians.

He stated that “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East zone of the country have continued to intensify operations against terrorists, including their logistics suppliers and collaborators. In pursuit of this, troops, on 22 June 2023, following intelligence report on terrorists crossing from Cameroon to Nigeria, laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrosun rists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 1 bag each of flour and detergent.

Furthermore, between 15 and 20 June 2023, troops arrested 10 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists collaborators and suppliers at different locations within the general area of operations and recovered some logistic supplies meant for the terrorists include mosquito nets, mosquito coils, 2 bags of sugar and the sum of N246,235.00.

“Moreso, on 18 June 2023, troops arrested 2 suspected gun runners at Njimtilo check point along Maiduguri – Damaturu in Maiduguri Local Government Area of Borno State and recovered 500 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1 locally made pistol, 1 vehicle, 3 mobile phones, 2 jack knives and other sundry items. Also, on 4 July 2023, troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force conducted ambush operation at Mandara mountain, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Following the operation, troops ambush and neutralized a notorious Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists commander identified as NAOIB Gambo Jundullah and recovered 1 AK47 rifle loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“Equally, due to troops offensive operations against terrorists in the theatre of operations a total of 967 terrorists comprising of 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint area of operations”.

He added that consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops “recovered 19 AK47 rifles, 1 HK 21 rifle, 4 dane guns, 1 locally made pistol, 1 Unexploded Explosive Ordinance, 15 AK47 magazines, 582 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 25 cartridges and 1 tear gas. Other items recovered include 2 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists uniforms, 4 mini solar panels, 2 wooden boats, 2 cutlasses, 3 daggers, 26 mobile phones, 5 blankets, cooking utensils, 15 livestock, 4 motorcycles, 3 bags of grains, 2 bags of sugar, 5 cartons of dry fish, 1 bag of flour, 1 bag of detergent, 3 vehicle, 4 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 617 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit, 30litres of groundnut oil, 2 bags of fertilizer, 56 sheets of zinc, mosquito nets, mosquito coils, box of matches and other valuable items as well as the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy Five Naira (N354,875.00) only”.

He added that the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE, while conducting Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites,125 storage tanks, 227 ovens, 11 dugout pits and 21 wooden boats, in Niger Delta region within three weeks.

He dlso , noted that the troops recovered 1,675,700 litres of crude oil, 74,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 10 vehicles, 20 motorcycles, 8 weapons and 330 assorted ammunitions

According to him, all recovered items, arrested Boko Haram Terrorists logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

