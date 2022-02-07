Troops foil attack, rescue seven persons in Kaduna 

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops foiled an attack by bandits in Ungwan Garama, located in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the report, a distress call was received from the area and security forces swiftly responded, mobilizing to the location and engaging the bandits.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, contender that after an intense exchange, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

The security forces exploited the withdrawal route of the bandits and were thus able to rescue seven persons who had been kidnapped.

The seven rescued persons according to the statement are Buba Samuel, Janet Buba, Rebecca Buba Precious Buba, David Yohanna Johnson Yohanna and John Daniel.

The statement further said, ‘all of the rescued have been reunited with their families.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their spirited efforts and speed of response. He congratulated them on the safe rescue of the seven citizens. The governor also conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued persons.

“Security forces have sustained patrols in the general area,” the statement declared.

