Troops arrest 40 men who allegedly supply foods, others to Boko Haram in Borno

Troops of Sector III, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating in the Lake Chad region have arrested 40 suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ food suppliers.

This was contained in a statement by the MNJTF’s Chief of Military Public Information Office, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke, on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were arrested during an intelligence operation conducted on a supply route.

“The operation led to the discovery of 64 bags of beans, two bags of maize and other large quantities of food items, which were being conveyed to the terrorists’ enclaves.

“Follow-up operations led to the discovery of another 300 bags of beans and 100 bags of corn which were destroyed,” Adegoke said.

He disclosed further that troops of the 68 Battalion on a joint patrol with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) discovered 12 bags of fish and nine donkeys being used to deliver supplies to insurgents hiding along the shores of Lake Chad.

The statement which reiterated the commitment of the Task Force to sustain an onslaught against the terrorists and their collaborators urged for continuous support from all stakeholders for maximum results.

“The Commander MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, commended the troops and urged them to maintain the momentum in order to cut off any form of supplies to the criminals to ensure the full restoration of peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin,” he said.

