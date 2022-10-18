Reps move to deepen Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties

Members of the 9th National Assembly under the aegis of Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus (NPIAC), on Tuesday, reiterated their resolve to deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Israel and promote collaboration and cooperation in areas of parliamentary exchanges, peacebuilding, agriculture, renewable energy, youth development, technology, and innovation.

The NPIAC Chairperson, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai, who gave the assurance during the pre-inauguration press briefing held in Abuja, explained that the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus will host her inauguration ceremony and celebration of over 60 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the state of Israel on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

According to him, “the Israel Allies Caucuses are parliamentary groups in over 50 parliaments worldwide including the United States Congress, the Israeli Knesset Parliament, the United Kingdom, and the Parliaments of Canada amongst many others.

“Israel Allies Caucuses consist of parliamentarians from a wide range of political parties, various religious or philosophical convictions, ethnic backgrounds, professional orientations, and interests.

“The Caucus deploys the instruments of advocacy, faith-based diplomacy, and policy dialogues to support good diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.

“The Caucus strongly recognises the spiritual importance of the State of Israel to the Christian Faith and believes that the rebirth of Israel in 1948, captured the imagination of men and women of faith worldwide.

“The modern state of Israel is the fulﬁlment of the prophetic promises of God not just to the land of Israel but to God’s people all over the world.

“The formal inauguration of the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus will be celebrated under the theme: ‘Stronger Together-Forging Ahead’ to help deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Israel and promote collaboration and cooperation in areas of parliamentary exchanges, peacebuilding, agriculture, renewable energy, youth development, technology, and innovation.

“The Caucus will also support cooperation in the areas of Aviation, Security, ensure better parliamentary/legislative exchanges, and promote direct flights between Nigeria and Israel to strengthen economic development, trade, investments, and spiritual fulfilment of Nigerians.

“The work of the Caucus includes; Legislation that prevents anti-Semitism or any sentiments against Israel as a nation and Nigeria as a Republic.

“The right of the Jewish people to live in Israel which defines itself as a Jewish State, in peace and security, with the right to defensible borders.

“The road to peace as a result of direct negotiations between the parties living in the region, as laid out in international agreements. A greater role for Nigeria in the international arena. Promotion of democracy in Nigeria and support for freedom, peace, social justice, rule of law, and electoral Integrity.

“The advancement and development of political, military, cultural, educational, sports, scientific, and economic ties between Nigeria and the state of Israel.

“The program will witness the formal inauguration of over 40 National Assembly Members drawn from across party lines and will be attended by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, representatives and the executive and legislative arms of government, members of the diplomatic community, religious leaders, lovers of Israel and the general public,” Hon Ossai noted.





In his remarks, Hon. Amos Magaji who assured on the sustainability of the initiative after the winding down of the 9th Assembly, said: “Nigerian Parliamentary relations with Israel has so many benefits to the country. Israel is a symbol of science and technology. Israel is a symbol of healthcare delivery, it is a symbol in agriculture and we believe that through this relationship, Parliamentary engagement is going to attract a lot of developments and technology within our country.

“This Assembly like the government is continuity. By the grace of God, some of us will in this Assembly will still come back in the 10th Assembly as members of this inter-parliamentary caucus we are still going to take it and sustain the gains that this caucus has brought.

“So, it’s all about building it, it’s all about developing it, it’s all about bringing development into the country and general Nigeria as a state and this relationship by the grace of God we are looking forward towards attracting development, attracting sponsorship in different industries, security and other areas.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps move to deepen Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties

Reps move to deepen Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties

Reps move to deepen Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties