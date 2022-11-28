Tricks and hacks to help you maximise your iPhone

Whether you own it, used to own it or don’t even want it, we all have to admit the fact that iPhones are smartphones that have revolutionised the telecommunications industry.

There is quite a lot you can do with the iPhone only if you know certain tricks and hacks that can help you maximise all the features and functionalities available on the device.

Do you use an iPhone or do you plan on getting one soon? This article discusses features on the iPhone that you may not have noticed or heard of that can help you maximise all its functionalities.

1. Undo option

A lot of people don’t know this, but iPhones have an undo option.

If you make a mistake while typing a message or emailing or even editing a photo, just shake your phone, and the undo option should come on display.

2. Double tap for ending

If you double-tap your spacebar at the end of your sentence, then it will automatically put a period and start off a new sentence. This saves quite a bit of time.

3. Volume key for clicks

You can take pictures with your volume key for as long as you want. All you have to do is keep the camera app running. This lets you take selfies quite easily.

4. Opportunity to Teach Siri

If you use Siri quite a lot then this point is for you. Sometimes Siri may pronounce certain words wrong.

You can teach Siri by saying “That’s not how you pronounce ___”. From next time onwards she will give you alternate pronunciations.

5. Find flights





You can find out what flights are around you. Just ask Siri “what flights are overhead”.

6. Reading texts aloud

You can make your phone read aloud your texts. All you have to do is go to the settings option, choose general, then accessibility. From there, turn on the Speak Selection feature.

After this, the speak option will always be available when you highlight a specific text.

7. Multi burst option

If you want to take the perfect picture then you can use the multi-burst option of the iPhone.

Just hold down the camera button and snap multiple pics at the same time. Then you just choose the perfect picture.

8. Control the scrub rate

You can do this by running down your thumb on the screen and controlling the speed.

9. Time stamps

If you are wondering when you received a certain message, then you can stop worrying. Just slide the message to the left and you can see the timestamp of that particular message.

10. Compass App

If you swipe your compass app to the left then you can use your iPhone as a level.

11. Activation of airplane mode as a means to charge faster

If you are running late and need to charge your phone faster, then just switch to airplane mode.

This will charge your phone significantly faster, however, you won’t be receiving any calls or texts.

12. Light up for incoming calls

If you are tired of your phone vibrating or ringing when somebody calls you, then you can always try lighting up your phone. You can make your phone emit LED lights as an alert for incoming calls.

Go to settings, then general, then accessibility, then scroll down and turn on the LED flash for alerts.

13. Set a timer

If you like listening to music before going to bed but always forget to turn it off, then this tip is for you.

You can set your alarm in a way which will start playing music at a given time. You can also set an ending time when the music will automatically stop playing. This way you can fall asleep without having to wake up to turn off the music.

14. Set longer passcodes

You don’t have to stick to the four-digit pin as your passcode. You can use letters and numbers for that as well. Just go to settings, then general, then passcode and turn off the simple passcode.

15. Different vibration sounds for different individuals on your contact list

You can tell who is calling or texting you without looking at the phone. You will be able to do this by recognizing the vibrations. You can use different vibrations for different people. Just go to settings, sounds, ringtone, and vibration.

From there chose create vibration and you will be able to make your own vibrations.

16. Use of shortcuts

If you are typing any sort of website names, then you can easily skip typing the suffixes.

All you have to do is hold down the period “.” button and a list of suffixes will show up.

17. Taking screenshots

If you want to take a screenshot then you can do it quite easily. Simply hold down the power button and the home button at the same time to take a screenshot.

18. Accessing your drafts

You can locate all your draft messages at the same time by holding down the compose button.

It will give you a list of all the drafts.

19. Creating shortcuts

If there is a phrase that you tend to use a lot then create a shortcut for it. Simply type a specific keyword and that phrase will automatically appear. Go to settings, then go to the keyboard then shortcuts.

From there choose the “create new shortcut” option. Enter the word or phrase that you use a lot and set a shortcut word for it. Next time when you type the keyword, the phrase will appear.

These hacks will surely help you make the most of all the features and functionalities on your iPhone.

