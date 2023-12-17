The Nigerian Tribune emerged victorious on Sunday, clinching the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) Prize for Editorial Writing of the Year 2023. The award ceremony took place at the Muson Centre in Onikan, Lagos. The entry from the Nigeria Tribune, titled “Teenage as Ritualist,” was adjudged the best among the submissions.

Sam Omatseye’s entry, titled “Stop the bleeding,” secured the second-place position, trailing behind the Nigerian Tribune’s winning piece. Additionally, The Nigerian Tribune received nominations in two other categories.

The Assistant News Editor, Mr. Wale Akinselure, earned the second position for his entry, “Will Youths make their number count this time?” in the Lateef Jakande Prize for Political Reporter of the Year category. The category was ultimately won by Emmanuel Oladesu, the Group Politics Editor of the Nation newspaper, with his entry titled “2023 census can Nigeria get it right?”

The Nigerian Tribune also garnered a nomination for the Nnamdi Azikwe Prize for Cartoonist of the Year. Mr. Segun Adeeko’s entry, “Zaccheus returned to the poor,” secured the second runner-up position in the category, which was won by Adetula Muyiwa of the Nation newspaper.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Tribune was nominated for the Dele Giwa Prize for Editor of the Year, which was claimed by Mr. Ademola Oni, the Editor of The Nation newspaper.

While The Nation newspaper dominated in most categories, the Punch newspaper secured the Babatunde Jose prize for Newspaper of the Year. In the broadcast category, FRCN (Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria) clinched the NBC Prize for Radio Station of the Year, and Channels Television was declared the Television Station of the Year.

