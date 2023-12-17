The Chairman of Eternal Home Cemetery, Major General Olayinka Kamil Kadiri (OFR) has explained the rationale behind the establishment of the cemetery.

Kadiri made this declaration while speaking during the end-of-the-year party held at the cemetery located at Km 25 Ibadan-Oyo Express Road Motunde AFIJIO Local Government area in Oyo state on Sunday.

The event which was held within the premises of the cemetery was attended by government officials from the state, security agents, staff religious leaders and friends of the family.

Kadiri flanked by his wife who is the Chief Executive Officer of the cemetery, Dr. Adebukola Kadiri noted that the establishment of the cemetery was conceived so as to provide a safe place for the dead ones.

He added that the idea was conceived so as to reduce the menace of theft of corpses and body parts of the people who have been buried.

He maintained that the cemetery was established to ensure the safety of the dead ones at all times.

He said, “Eternal home was conceived about three years ago as an idea on the paper without thought that it could materialise. The idea materialised into what we are celebrating today.

“We established this to ensure that the loved ones that are dead are safe. To prevent the issue of theft of body of the dead ones.

“It is a necessity to keep our dead ones in a befitting place. I want to thank all of us for coming”.

Mrs. Kadiri while speaking, said that the private cemetery is not just a cemetery but a place that offers the best of service to ensure loved ones rest well.

She said that, “We decided to celebrate our achievements which happened to be our end of the year party. And to let the spouses of the staff know that where to their spouses are working is not just a place.

“Let me tell you something, I am a Muslim by birth, I came from a Muslim background and what the Qur’an says is that anyone that takes part in the burial of any Muslim has a reward for that.

“It is not all about fashion, we should think about our loved ones who are dead. That is why I decided to set it up”.

