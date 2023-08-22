Media practitioners have called on the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and other scientists involved in developing and promoting Biotechnology in the country, to scale up sensitization among rural farmers.

This, according to them, will deepen the knowledge of modern biotechnology, as well as mitigate the fears that people have about Genetically Modified (GM) crops.

The Senior Editors, representing various media organisations, who recently visited a PBR Compea production Research farm in Abuja, disclosed that their findings have revealed that Genetically Modified crops are safe for both human consumption and healthy for the environment.

Dr Leon Usigbe, Abuja Bureau Chief for Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, buttressed the importance of adequate communication of the vital research work done, with the people who need it.

In addition, Dr Usigbe commended the research institutions involved for the remarkable work done, by eliminating the major insect that destroys the compea.

He expressed concern that peasants farmers toil day and night but in the end, the yield would be small.

Dr Usigbe said knowing that the bt cowpea can be harvested as much as 4 times is a great breakthrough for farmers and Nigeria as the Nation would become food secure.

Dr Bridget Onochie, Abuja Bureau Chief of the Guardian Newspaper, said the fears and clouds of doubt that still surround biotechnology in the country could be dispelled by more strategic Communications and deliberate sensitization campaigns among rural farmers.

She noted that biotechnology knowledge and information that do not trickle down to the grassroots may not achieve the desired result.

She said, “Let the farmers know that it is cheaper to farm the bt Compea and that it has more yield than the conventional and many people can benefit from it. Therefore the need to inform farmers is crucial since they are residents in rural areas”.

Mrs Grace Yusuf who retired from NAN, also mentioned that contrary to the previous impression that the Bt cowpea is dangerous, she has come to know that they are safe for consumption.





She also made emphasis on the need for more sensitization, stressing that most farmers in rural areas are not aware of this significant technology.

In a related event, the Director General of NABDA, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha who had addressed the Senior Editors at a sensitization workshop, organised by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology ( OFAB) an initiative of AATF, in collaboration with NABDA, said biotechnology was a guaranteed solution to food security in Nigeria.

Mustapha noted that “Biotechnology as we all know, is a transformative force that holds immense potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation and the world at large. From healthcare to agriculture, energy to the environment, biotechnology offers solutions that can significantly impact the well-being of our citizens and the sustainability of our resources.

“As editors, you play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information. The power of media in shaping narratives and public perception cannot be overstated. Hence, your role in communicating agricultural biotechnology to the masses is crucial for fostering understanding, dialogue, and informed decision-making”.

