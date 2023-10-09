FXTM (ForexTime), a leading Forex broker, has stirred up the trading world with its inaugural ‘Battle Royale’ competition in Nigeria.

While showcasing FXTM’s commitment to enhancing trading knowledge, the Battle Royale spotlighted Nigeria’s ever-evolving financial landscape.

Held in the vibrant heart of Africa, the event united traders and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds in a quest for a coveted $ 2,000 prize pot while highlighting FXTM Academy’s commitment to enhancing trading skills.

Related Posts No Content Available

The Battle Royale was strategically designed to answer the age-old question: Who makes more profitable traders, men or women? Two formidable teams, comprising four talented men and women representing diverse regions of Nigeria, engaged in a spirited competition.

Each participant received $2500 in their personal FXTM live trading account, with four weeks to demonstrate their trading prowess.

Real-time coaching by FXTM trainers fostered insightful debates on trading strategies, empowering clients to identify and address their strengths and weaknesses.

The event not only provided valuable learning experiences but also encouraged participants to recognise and address their trading weaknesses.

Speaking on the development, FXTM-trained and seasoned expert Matthew Anthony declared: “It was key to recognise one’s strengths and weaknesses, to keep a trading journal, learn from mistakes, and read daily articles on our website.”

Ayokunle Faniku, the most profitable trader, credited his success to rule adherence, fundamental understanding, technical analysis, and risk management, while Onyekaonu Victoria, a member of the female team, shared her profound insight, saying, “It has helped me realise that we make mistakes, we can go back and look at our mistakes, and we know how to move forward.”

As the Nigerian economy continues to grow, the finance sector witnesses significant changes, with the Nigerian Naira (NGN) remaining a focal point for investors.

FXTM remains dedicated to providing insights for navigating Nigeria’s dynamic financial ecosystem effectively.





FXTM continues its mission to foster informed and proficient traders with the Battle Royale event.

Anticipating ‘Battle Royale 2.0’ in November, on a more inclusive and broad spectrum than just answering the age-old question, FXTM invites aspiring traders to compete for a $1000 prize (withdrawal fund).

Trading forex and leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your capital. Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…