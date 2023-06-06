The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Mohammed Isah Ashiru, has revealed his intention to call upon 25 witnesses to testify against the declared winner of the election, Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This announcement was made during the resumed sitting of the election petition tribunal on Tuesday.

Leading the legal representation for Ashiru and the PDP, Samuel Atung (SAN), informed the three-man panel, led by Justice Victor O. Oviawe, that they may even present a star witness among the 25 individuals when the hearing officially commences.

In response, the respective counsels representing the respondents shared their witness numbers. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that they plan to present five witnesses, Governor Uba Sani’s legal team confirmed their intention to call 18 witnesses, but they would subpoena 15 of them.

The counsel representing the APC revealed their intention to present three witnesses, along with a plan to subpoena an additional three, bringing their total to six witnesses.

Following extensive deliberations, Justice Victor O. Oviawe allocated specific time slots for the examination-in-chief, cross-examination, and re-examination of the witnesses. The court directed the PDP counsel to respond within four days upon receiving the respondents’ counsels’ application, while the respondents’ counsels were given two days to respond.

The case has been adjourned to June 15, 2023, to continue the pre-hearing proceedings.

On June 1, 2023, the three-man panel, chaired by Justice Victor O. Oviawe, commenced the hearing on the petition challenging the declaration of Uba Sani as the winner of the last governorship polls in Kaduna State.

Speaking to reporters after the court session, Sanusi Musa (SAN), the counsel representing Uba Sani, stated that the pre-hearing stage provides an opportunity for the tribunal to comprehend the cases and motions filed by the parties involved.

Musa disclosed that they had filed two motions on behalf of their client seeking the dismissal or striking out of the petition due to its alleged incompetence and untimely filing. He further mentioned that they had also filed an application to dismiss the petition at the preliminary stages.

Similarly, Samuel Atung (SAN), the lead counsel for Mohammed Isah Ashiru, commented on the pre-trial session during an interview with journalists.





He emphasized that this stage involves reviewing the number of witnesses, discussing examination details, and addressing the submission of relevant documents. Atung noted the importance of adhering to the time frame stipulated by law, as election tribunals have specific deadlines for the resolution of petitions.

Regarding the merit of the case, Atung refrained from making any comments as the matter is subjudice. He expressed their hope for a just outcome at the end of the proceedings.

