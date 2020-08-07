Travails of NDDC

The last few weeks have revealed the soul butchery and crimination of the agency’s treasury through the much talked about the Niger Delta Development Commission. The grandiose enrichment of a few has revealed a mind-boggling moral and financial depravity.

When the NDDC was established on June 5 2000 by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, it was done to ameliorate the agitation of the Niger Delta but this great and commendable bid has failed. This has left the agency as the only commission unaccountable in its operations so far. Thus, the Niger Delta is one of the most disadvantaged regions in Nigeria in terms of human infrastructural and material development.

This is a region which is the breadwinner as it provides 80 to 90 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue. It must be mentioned that busting the thieving elite who appropriate and expropriate resources meant for people of the region should not be taken for granted. The amount of money gulped by the NDDC this year and which has been under investigation by the National Assembly is a case in question.

The whole sordid show and drama from the story so far reveals how the NDDC has inflicted grinding poverty on the Niger-Delta these years past.

President Muhammadu Buhari must stand tall on this decision. He must take a decision that must not impede the people’s perspectives against his anti-graft drive so far. The world is watching.

Rotimi O. Kuye Obafemi,

Ogun State.

