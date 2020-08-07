Insecurity: Enough of talks

The recent attack on the convoy of Governor Babangana Zulum of Borno State has heightened the debate on insecurity as it has raised the level of conversations and engagement. The dastardly attack which left two civilian task force personnel and a policeman wounded has attracted condemnation from all quarters, with the National Assembly leading the pack to call for the removal of service chiefs while the Nigeria Governor’s Forum alongside civil society organisations continue to call for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture.

These calls coupled with events that led to them have unfortunately made Nigeria a recipe for explosion, making her cumbersome system difficult to rely upon for security of lives and properties. But how did Nigeria get to this conflagration making it teeter on the brink of destruction? Where is government ab initio in all of these conversations?

Government everywhere and leaders elsewhere are saddled first and foremost with protection of lives and properties of the citizens. Or what remains of a government which cannot secure its people from marauders and murderers?

Through the menace of dreaded Boko Haram, the country contends with internal aggression and has continued to battle the monsters for years on end with internally displaced people across war-ravaged part of the country in numbers.

While insecurity is a global phenomenon, the level at which it disturbs and disrupts the socio-economic and religious activities in Nigeria calls for deep moments of reflections and a change not just in tactics to end the scourge.

Insecurity, like any other existential issues, is better solved and resolved using both technical know-how typified by various security apparatuses ranging from the military and the paramilitary to their funding, equipment and level of morale and patriotism. The other is the use of adaptive techniques which has to do with a holistic assessment of the causes and factors that led to the scourge.

These two-pronged approaches have been tested in tackling the dreaded Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka and of course in flushing the deadly FARC rebels in Colombia. For Nigeria also to win the war against its existential security challenges, it is time for leaders across the board to do more of the work and little of the talk.

Muftau Gbadegesin,

muftaugbadegesin@gmail.com

