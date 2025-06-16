Tramadol exportation: Court jails cross-border drug trafficker for two years

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Ayokunle Faji on Monday, sentenced a Nigerian cross-border drug trafficker, Omoruyi Terry, to two years’ imprisonment without an option of fine for unlawfully exporting 800 grams of Tramadol.

The judge handed down the sentence after Omoruyi pleaded guilty to a one-count charge filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to NDLEA prosecutor, Mrs Bibiana Eze, the convict was arrested on March 19, 2025, during the outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight QR1406 from Lagos to Venice, Italy, via Doha.

The arrest took place at the Terminal II Screening Hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Omoruyi was caught in possession of 800 grams of Tramadol, a psychotropic substance classified under ‘controlled drugs’ in Nigeria.

He admitted during his arraignment two weeks ago to having exported the banned drug without lawful authority and was consequently convicted after the review of facts.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Faji said he had considered the plea for leniency by the convict’s counsel, Oreofe Ogunleye, who highlighted that the convict was a first-time offender and had not wasted the court’s time by promptly admitting guilt.

Nonetheless, the judge rejected Omoruyi’s claim that he was unaware the substance in his possession was a banned drug.

He noted that the convict’s frequent international travel pattern undermined his claim of ignorance.

“The court cannot accept the story that the convict did not know the substance was banned.

“He has travelled between Nigeria and Italy at least twice a month in the past three years. A man with that level of travel experience should be aware of international drug regulations,” Justice Faji said.

Consequently, Justice Faji sentenced Omoruyi to two years’ imprisonment starting from March 19, 2025, the date of his arrest.

The charge read: “That you, Omoruyi Terry, Male, Adult, with Nigerian International Passport Number 850277389, on or about the 19th day of March 2025, during the outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways Flight No. QR 1406 from Lagos to Venice via Doha, at the Terminal II Screening Hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority exported 800 grams of Tramadol (225 mg), a psychotropic substance, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE