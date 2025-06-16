Benue killings: Gov Alia’s aide suspends two staff over protest

The Principal Special Assistant to the Governor of Benue State on Youth and Media Mobilisation, Atu Joseph, has suspended two of his senior aides—Chief of Staff Mr. John Ukeyima and Chief Press Secretary Mr. Lubem Terkula—for participating in protests against the ongoing killings in the state.

The indefinite suspensions, which took effect on Friday, June 14, 2025, were announced in a formal letter dated June 15 and made public on Sunday.

Atu described the actions of the two officials as defiance of government directives and a breach of trust.

“This letter serves as formal notification of your immediate and indefinite suspensions from your position as Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary, effective today, June 14, 2025,” the letter reads.

“This decision has been made due to your actions that have been deemed as working against the explicit directives of your Principal,” it continued.

“Such conduct is a serious breach of your duties and the trust placed in your office. During the period of this indefinite suspension, you are to refrain from all official duties and responsibilities, and you are not permitted to represent this office or me in any capacity.”

The disciplinary action comes amid growing public outcry over worsening security in Benue State. On Sunday, hundreds of angry youths staged a mass protest in Makurdi, the state capital, condemning the spate of killings allegedly perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The demonstration was prompted by a recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, where nearly 250 villagers were reportedly killed.

Protesters demanded urgent action and international intervention to end what they described as a “slow genocide” in the state.

As of press time, neither Ukeyima nor Terkula had issued a public response to their suspensions.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE