Niger pilgrims to begin return from Saudi Arabia, June 17

Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced Tuesday, 17th June 2025, as the date for the first flight scheduled to airlift the state’s pilgrims back to Niger State after successfully completing the 2025 Hajj rituals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to journalists on Monday in Minna by the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Jibrin Usman Kodo.

He added that the pilgrims are to depart Makkah for Jeddah Airport in the early hours of 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and the flight is expected to take off from King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, by 2:45 p.m. to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna.

According to the statement, a total of 485 pilgrims from Mashegu and Mariga Local Government Areas will be airlifted using UMZA Aviation Services, with consideration given to some pilgrims suffering from health challenges and currently undergoing medical treatment.

He said, “The weighing of luggage for the first batch of pilgrims has already started as of yesterday, ahead of the Tuesday airlift, and the weighing of the next batch will continue daily until the final batch.”

The statement emphasised that the itinerary for subsequent flights will be communicated in due course as events unfold, to ensure efficient arrangements and a smooth journey home for all pilgrims.

It should be noted that the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless and well-organised travel plan that prioritises the safety, comfort, and convenience of all pilgrims from the state.

