Traditional ruler tasks oil companies to relocate operational headquarters to Niger Delta

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom of oil-rich Delta State, HRM King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, has said that it is totally unacceptable and preposterous that oil and gas multinationals operating in the region have their operational headquarters outside where they explore for resources.

The journalist turned traditional ruler, therefore, called on those affected companies to relocate their headquarters to Niger Delta, as he reminded the companies that the first law of locating any industries around the world is nearness to the source of raw materials.

He stated this to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State while debunking assertion by the oil giants that the region is unsafe to cite their headquarters.

“The first law of locating industry around the world is that industries must be nearest to the source of raw materials. However, it is abnormal that in Nigeria today, the oil and gas companies that do not have any raw materials in Abuja and Lagos State have all their operational headquarters in either Lagos or Abuja.

“The Niger Delta people, because they are few and not highly connected, they are usually blackmailed by powerful people who claim that there is no peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta region.

“But some of us have proved them wrong. I can tell you that there is peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta. Mobil Oil Limited has its headquarters in Akwa Ibom State.

“Nobody is harrassing them there. As I speak, the tallest storey building in the South-South which is housing the Nigeria Local Content Board is in Yenagoa.

“Nobody is disturbing them. What are chasing other multinational companies? I want to commend the Nigeria Local Content Board,” the Ovie said.

