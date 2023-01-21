Traders insist new notes not in commercial banks as CBN monitors compliance in Anambra

Traders in Nkwo Nnewi New Spare Parts Market in Nnewi, Anambra State have reacted angrily to the unavailability of the new naira notes in banks.

The traders protested to officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who were in the market to sensitize them on the need to ensure that they pay in all old notes to the banks on or before January 31.

Some of the traders told the visiting CBN officials that as at Friday, they have still not been able to access the new naira notes in banks in Anambra State.

They said they only access them through black market retailers, wondering how black market operators could have the notes in large quantities, when commercial banks complain that they are scarce.

A trader, Pastor Frank Ejimbe accused CBN officials saying: “You people are doing business with the new naira notes. How can black market people have the new notes to the point that any amount you want, they can sell to you, but banks don’t have it. Does that make sense?”

The officials were also in Building Materials Market, Nkpor, near Onitsha, Odera Market in Awka, where they sensitized the traders on the security features of the notes and the deadline for usage of the old notes.

The bank officials on Thursday also visited Tools and Allied Material Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha.