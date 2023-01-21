2023: We task ourselves to campaign for Tinubu, money sent for Taraba hijacked — Kente

The Taraba south Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief David Sabo Kente (DSK), has alleged that some APC members in the state have hijacked the funds meant for the presidential campaign rallies in the state to frustrate the success of the campaign.

Kente made the allegation on Friday in Wukari while speaking at a rally organized for the zone and said, some members of the party have hijacked the funds meant to mobilize support for Tinubu/Shetima in Taraba for their selfish interest.

Chief Kente also disclosed that he, and other party stakeholders to ensure the APC presidential candidate wins in Taraba, task themselves to organize the zonal rally for the interest of the party.

“We taxed ourselves to raise money for this rally for the interest of our party to achieve the Tinubu/Shetima presidential dreams. The money that was given for this purpose has been hijacked by some selfish party members who do not want the good of the party and our presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

“However, I wish to assure you that as an APC loyalist, I and other party loyalists would continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure the victory of the party.

“I wish to tell you that the Tinubu/Shettima mega rally that was scheduled to hold in jalingo on Friday, January 20, was postponed because we still don’t have a governorship candidate in the Taraba state, going by the virtue of the pending litigations at the Supreme Court.

“There are two cases at the supreme court regarding the governorship flag bearer of our party in Taraba state. We are all waiting for the outcome of the court cases, we will tell you who to vote for after the court cases.

“Tinubu/Shetima is our presidential candidate, they have good promises for Nigeria and Taraba, by the grace of God, we will be part of the central government if voted to power” Kente alleged.

Earlier, the Paramount ruler of the Kwararafa kingdom, the Aku-Uka Wukari, (HRM). Manu Ishaku Adda appealed to politicians to conduct themselves in a manner that would foster unity and development rather than create chaos and destruction.

Aku-Uka spoke when the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council led by Chief David Sabo Kente (DSK), paid him a courtesy visit to his palace.

The traditional ruler noted that as a father, his blessings were for one and all of his children to succeed in their endeavours and urged them to be aware that in any contest, there would only be a winner, and appealed for the spirit of sportsmanship among players of the game.

He also commended Chief Kente’s spirit in carrying people along both politically and otherwise.