Traders gives Obiano 14-day ultimatum to form new leadership in Onitsha market

Traders under the aegis of Onitsha Drug Market Traders, Anambra State at the Drug International Market Onitsha popularly known as (Ogbogwu), has given the state governor, Willie Obiano, fourteen days ultimatum to conduct an election to elect new leadership ahead of the governor-elect, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration.

The inauguration of Soludo, as the next governor of Anambra state, is expected to hold on March 17, 2022.

Mr Leo Ezievuo, who spoke on behalf of the traders in a protest held at the State Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation complex Awka, on Tuesday, appealed to the governor to listen to their plied, noting that the drug market is peaceful and devoid of violence for the conduct of such election.

He appealed to the governor-elect, Prof Soludo, to talk to his incoming predecessor, Willie Obiano, to do the needful by forming a new leadership at the Drug section of the Onitsha market, (known as Ogbogwu market), to complement his plan agenda for Ndi-Anambra.

He also appealed for the intervention of the State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation, Hon. Uchenna Okafor to enable them to elect their preferred leaders.

Ezievuo said that an election was needed as traders have prepared and were ready to elect their leaders, revealing that those who are protesting against the election have no stake in the market and were sponsored by those who felt that the election might not favour them if conducted.

The market leader, who frowned at the none conduct of the election on the stipulated date, noted that some people indulged in fabricating all manners of lies against the Commissioner, Caretaker Chairman of the Ogbogwu Market and traders in general.

He described those people as miscreants who never allowed peace to reign in the market, just as he averred that all the allegations that the market is in violence and traders are at loggerhead with each other are false alarm and unfounded.

”We assured that our market is peaceful, and it is verifiable. We are tired of caretaker leadership. Traders want to elect their leaders by themselves. People who are protesting against the election are unknown to the market Union and entire traders. They are hired thugs.

“We campaigned for the in-coming Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, when he visited Bridge-Head Market during the election campaign which he emerged winner with our votes in support.

“Now, the coast is clear, the same people who absconded from the market during Soludo’s visit/ campaign tour wanted to reap from where they did not sow by blackmailing everybody in order to tag themselves best and stop the conduct of the long-awaited leadership election in Onitsha drug market.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that a total of 210 traders stormed the State Secretariat for the self-help protest.

In his brief response, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Barrister Ike Samuel Chinedu, who spoke on behalf of his Commissioner, Hon Uche Okafor, promised to conduct the election in no distance time.

He assure them that their demands will be made known to the governor as soon as possible.

