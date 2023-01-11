Towards protecting museum collections

MUSEUM collections are priceless items and that is why everything must be done to ensure that they are well protected.

There are some safety techniques that can be used to protect museum collections and this include mechanical device techniques, electronic device techniques, punitive crime prevention techniques and human physical presence.

For mechanical device techniques, this involves building a perimeter protection by means of barriers, padlocks, barbed wire fences, proof bars, good lightning, engraving and writing identity names and numbers on museum collections.

For the electronic device techniques, as well as the mechanical device technique, these can be described as preventive. This involves the use of Close Circuit Televison (CCTV) camera or network camera system, electrocuted barbed wires, electronic and alarm system doors, fence intrusion detection and fire alarm system among others.

Punitive crime prevention techniques can help protect museum collections when offenders are controlled by the fear of criminal sanctions. This can be defined as imprisonment or death penalty.

Therefore, in preventing crime in the museum, the commission has a big role to play and the following are to be put in place among others: a strict recruitment standard, particularly among the antiquities protection personnel, prohibiting and unauthorised taking of photographs, video coverage or engaging in any business, particularly in and around the galleries and storage areas in the museum, inducting discipline or set standard rules for staff, particularly among the Antiquities Protection Operatives, that is, kicking against receiving of gift items such as food and drinks, as distraction should be highly discouraged while on duty, creating awareness for both staff and the general public, partnership and solidify the existing good relationship between the commission and the security agencies in the country against any illicit trafficking and excavation of cultural properties and taking necessary action on any reported security issue.

It is imperative to state that in any organisation in the world, there is no standard or uniform way of solving crime, so a lot of things must be looked into to protect museum collection.

That is the more reason every museum staff will continue to be an Antiquities Protection Officer in conjunction with those who are employed for that purpose. Team work should be highly encouraged between the Antiquities Protection Officers, general staff, community and the security agencies respectively to prevent crime in our various museum across the country.

Ogungbile is of the Antiquity Protection Unit of the National Museum of Unit, Ibadan.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE