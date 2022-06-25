Tomorrow is ‘Operation Show Your PVC Day’, PFN tells Christians

PRESIDENT of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, has declared June 26 as a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Sunday as part of the efforts to mandate Christians to fully participate in the 2023 general election.

Oke made this declaration at the PFN secretariat during a national executive council meeting held in Lagos, while addressing the press, urging Christians to ensure they get their permanent voter cards and follow the clear directive in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from the Christian fathers on the casting of their votes.

“We will not be partisan, but not going to sleep. I declare June 26 as PVC Sunday, in which prayers will be offered and communion administered to worshippers in Pentecostal churches across the nation,” he added.

He said worshippers would be mandated to show their PVCs at churches and that the effort will bring about collaboration with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use strategic churches as registration centres.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oke said further that the 20123 elections would be a ‘make or break’ election as Nigerians, especially Christians must be fully involved in de- ciding the next leader of the country.





PFN also decried the killings, kidnaps and other anomalies presently going on in the nation, saying, “The nation is in pain, hence the need for a ‘Commander-in-Chief not sympathiser-in-chief’ leader is essential. We want real change, we are praying for a new Nigeria.”

The Christian body also condemned the Owo church attack, saying it was tired of the condolence messages from the present administration instead of decisive steps to end bandits and terrorist attacks on hapless citizens.

Also, the body disagreed with Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian tickets on the ground that none would work for a multi-religious country like Nigeria.