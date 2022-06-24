Gunmen kill two policemen, varsity lecturer, two others in Benue

No fewer than five people were killed by gunmen in two separate attacks that occurred on Thursday in Benue State.

Among the people killed were, two policemen, a University lecturer and three others.

Our correspondent gathered that the two policemen were killed at Yelwata in Guma local government while the University lecturer and his two friends were murdered at Jootar, Mbaterem in Ukum local government area, all in Benue State.

A native told our correspondent that, the two policemen were on duty at Yelewata when gunmen shot and killed them and their guns were reportedly taken away.

It was learnt that the incident at Ukum local happened around 7:00 pm on Thursday at a drinking joint.

Another local narrated, “The unfortunate incident took place around 7:00 pm when three friends sat at a drinking joint close to a Federal Quarantine Check Point when a Bajaj Motorcycle came carrying a lady and two guys, one of them shot at the people and zoomed off.

“The gunmen came from Melabu direction and operated for 10 minutes, killed their victims and left.

The immediate past chairman of Ukum local government, Steve Ayua confirmed the killing of the University lecturer and two others in the council.

He said, “It is true, the incident happened.





Meanwhile, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene could only confirm the incident in Guma LGA where two policemen were killed.

“I received information that two policemen died in an operation at Makurdi-Lafia road but I am yet to receive details please,” Anene said.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

