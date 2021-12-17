Toke Makinwa engages male fan who volunteered to father her child

This week, Toke Makinwa had to ward off an overzealous male fan who volunteered to donate his sp*** to her, while she pays him for it. The fan ,whose Twitter handle is P-STAMOP @Pstamop ,reached out to her with the post which read,

“Babe lemme give you cute babies and you gimme cute money in return. And everyone will be happy ever after. 2M for a cute baby 1M for sperm. You know it’s not good to be alone in this lonely world. Thanks”.

Toke’s response to the cheerful giver proved once and for all that she will not be letting Twitter shenanigans get her down. The GUS Season 12 anchor replied to him,

“Wow, the streets of Twitter be wilding!!!! I have missed thee”.

While Toke did not have the time to reply to the fan, other social media users gave him a piece of her mind on her behalf.

@sohigh_xy wrote, “The hustle is real and shameless”.

@lagos_abuja_best_massage_ replied, “All these people should let Toke be. She is hardworking and humble’’.

@cornerstone83 “Werey no come spoil market for us o…. why are you so cheap????’’