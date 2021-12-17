Stop using filters to advertise — Uche Jombo pleads with online skincare vendors

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online

With a single Instagram video, actress Uche Jombo has started on the path to end the online skincare business. She posted on her page @uchejombo while showing off her face, a video with the caption,

“Normalize not using filter to sell skincare. T for thanks!”

Reality TV star Tacha @symply_tacha commented under her post, “Stop!!” with a laughing cat emoji.

A user @erebs_empire commented, “But your plug use filter all the time for”.

@pearlyugo replied, “They will not like this o. Not only the ones that use the filter to advertise cream. Plus, those ones that goes under the sun. Na skin care brand wey celebrity no dey use filter and sun advertise I dey patronise now”.

Comments

