A University in Lome, the Republic of Togo, has conferred a Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) on member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu, for his contribution to education, empowerment, humanitarian and social services to the community.

In a statement issued on Monday by the technical assistant to honourable Zubairu on strategy, media and communication, Aminu Lawal Bungudu, said the degree award was in Diplomacy and International Relations.

Honourable Zubairu is currently a Member House of Representatives for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in Zamfara State.

The conferment took place on the occasion of the university’s 10th Convocation held at Palace de Congress Lome, the capital of the Republic of Togo on Saturday.

Presenting the Certificate of Conferment to the lawmaker, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, assisted by the Registrar, Dr. Adamu Muhammad Wakili, said Hon. Bungudu was considered for the award of Doctorate Degree by the University’s management in view of his scorecard and ability to impact positively on the lives of people he represents.

“Other factors considered in the award were the lawmaker’s contribution to education, empowerment, humanitarian and social services to the community.

“The University was aware of how he sponsored dozens of bills within 100 days in office and how he became instrumental to securing job opportunities for many unemployed youths through the establishment of self dependent businesses”.

While calling on the lawmaker to sustain the impact bearing representation he was known for, the Pro-Chancellor also assured to collaborate with him in offering scholarship to indigenes of his constituency and Zamfara State as a whole, particularly those from economically disadvantaged background.

In his remarks after the conferment and decoration, the awardee, Hon. Zubairu appreciated the University for finding him worthy of the conferment.

The lawmaker, who prior to the occasion offered sixty thousand naira scholarship each to seventy students from his constituency studying in Togo, assuring of more investment in ensuring successful completion of their studies.

He however advised them to respect the laws of their host country for the betterment of themselves and the country they came from.

The lawmaker was supported by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, Mr. Stephen Odigan and entourage for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency to receive the Certificate of the Conferment during the occasion.

